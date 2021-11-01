Gene Kauffman Scholarship applications now available

The Board of Directors of the Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Inc. has announced that scholarship applications will be available for the Spring, 2022 semester, beginning Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The Board encourages all who meet the following qualifications to apply for this scholarship.

As per the wishes of Kauffman, the scholarship is available to female, non-smoking, unmarried graduates of high schools located in Mercer County, Missouri. Potential recipients must be enrolled as full-time students in an accredited college or university located in Missouri carrying a minimum of twelve semester hours for the Spring semester. Each applicant must also have filed the FAFSA by April 1, 2021, to be eligible for the Spring, 2022 semester.

Any individuals who believe they may possibly qualify for the scholarship should contact the principal of their alma mater to obtain more information and request an application. The principal at North Mercer High School is Wes Guilkey (660-382-4214). The principal at Princeton High School is Brent Mitchell (660-748-3490 Ext. 226). The scholarship application will also be available on each school’s website.

Applications may also be requested by mail by writing to Gene Kauffman Scholarship Foundation, Inc., P.O. 113, Princeton, MO 64673. Applications must be returned by 3:00 P.M., Dec. 6, 2021. Nicotine test results, grades, class schedules, and tuition invoices must be received by January 7, 2022.