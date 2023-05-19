34 dogs rescued from breeding operation in northern Missouri

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In a joint effort between animal welfare organizations, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and Wayside Waifs in Kansas City rescued 34 dogs from a breeding operation in North Missouri.

Reports indicated that the dogs were living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, lacking proper veterinary care, and suffering from neglect. According to a news release, the dogs, which were American Eskimo, Golden Retriever, and Labrador Retrievers, were voluntarily surrendered.

The Animal Rescue League said the dogs will need vaccinations, surgeries, and eye care before they can be adopted. The organization also said it will reduce adoption fees for dogs currently in the shelter to help make room for the new arrivals.

You can view dogs that are currently up for adoption and donate to help the dogs that were rescued this week on the Animal Rescue League of Iowa’s website and the Wayside Waifs website.

No information was released as to the location of the breeder where the dogs were rescued, or the name of the breeding operation.

