Audio: Missouri prepares for one of busiest road construction seasons in history

(Missourinet) – Missouri is prepping for one of its busiest road construction seasons in history. Ed Hassinger, deputy director of the Missouri Department of Transportation, says roughly four-thousand to five-thousand maintenance and contracted workers will be out working on the roads each day.

“You’re gonna see everything from the biggest construction projects, like 270 in St. Louis and Buck O’Neil in Kansas City and Rocheport in the middle of the state, to us working on, you know, our low volume roads with resurfacing through the governor’s 100 million dollar program on low volume roads, to our crews doing a lot of preventive maintenance,” he says.

Hassinger also says that heavy reconstruction is going on between St. James and Rolla on I-44, and there’s a bridge replacement underway between Joplin and Springfield on I-44. He wants drivers to be extra cautious in work zones and to check out the MoDOT Traveler Information Map for details about construction projects that may delay travel.

