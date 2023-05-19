Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free Discover Nature Fishing lessons June 7 & 8 in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer its free Discover Nature — Fishing classes from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, June 7 & 8, at the North Central Missouri College’s Barton Farm Campus south of Trenton. These classes will teach newcomers how to fish and can help experienced anglers learn new techniques. The classes are open to participants ages 6 and older, and individuals and families are welcome to attend.

The class on June 8 will cover Lesson 1 and Lesson 2 of Discover Nature — Fishing. The instructor will talk about basic fishing tackle and techniques, native fish species, and handling fish. Then the class will go fishing at a lake. MDC staff and volunteers will help new anglers with bait, casting, handling fish, and solving glitches. The class on June 8 will cover Lesson 3 and Lesson 4. Instruction will be more detailed about tackle, lures, and fishing strategies. Then once again, participants will go fishing.

Upon completion of the course, each registered participant will get to take home one piece of fishing tackle such as a tackle box or fishing pole. Participants ages 16 to 64 must have a Missouri fishing permit. Participants must take Lessons 1 and 2 before Lessons 3 and 4.

Registration is required. Please register for each day’s class. To register for the June 7 session, visit this link. To register for the June 8 session, visit this link.

(Photo courtesy Bill Graham, Missouri Department of Conservation)

Related