Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported for Grundy County on November 19th, which the health department notes is the highest number in a 24-hour period.

The total number of cases is 592. Four hundred thirty-seven cases have been confirmed, and 155 are probable. One hundred twenty-six cases are active. Eighteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

