Harrison County reports 4 new cases of COVID-19, 2 in Daviess County, 24 in Livingston County, 21 in Mercer County

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares

The Harrison County Health Department announces four additional COVID-19-related deaths for a total of five. The total number of cases increased by seven to 400. The number of active cases dropped by 31 to 67.

Two COVID-19-related deaths have been added in Daviess County since November 12th, which the health department reports brings the total to seven. The number of COVID-19 cases has increased by 37 to 349. Active cases went down seven to 95. Two hundred forty-seven have recovered. Multiple residents are hospitalized.

The Livingston County Health Center reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 709. Of the 83 active cases, 67 are in the community, 15 are in schools, and one is in a facility. There are 19 COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 17 deaths for Livingston County.

According to the Governor’s statewide public health warning, Livingston County falls into Category 1 County Action Plan: Extreme Risk, which is the highest category. The county has a seven-day positivity rate of 21.59 and a seven-day case rate per 100,000 of 394. The Category 1 County Action Plan says a social group size should be 10 persons or less. A social group is defined as a planned or spontaneous event or convening that would bring together a group in a single space at the same time. Masks are also encouraged in offices and businesses where social distancing is not possible.

The Livingston County Health Center urges residents to follow the statewide guidelines and wear masks in public. The health center notes the emergency executive order is not intended to punish or control the public, but it is to protect communities from the further spread of COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases went up by 21 in Mercer County since November 13th. The health department notes there are now 72 confirmed cases and 33 probable. Active cases increased by two, bringing that total to 16.

Reddit Share Pin Share 7 Shares