MoDOT planned road work in Northern Missouri for the week of November 23, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in Northern Missouri for the week of November 23 – 29.

MoDOT will halt most temporary lane closures throughout the state at noon on Wednesday, November 25 at 5 p.m., to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Work will resume Monday morning, Nov. 30.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place. Construction is expected to halt, with traffic restored to two lanes in both directions, for the winter season beginning in late November and will resume in the spring of 2021. These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Atchison County

Route 46 – Pothole patching from Route EE to the Nodaway County line, Nov. 23

I-29 – Drainage work at the northbound exit ramp to U.S. Route 136, Nov. 23 – 25

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 169 (Belt Highway) – Additional work is needed as part of the resurfacing project from I-29 (Exit 50) to Route FF through Nov. 25.

I-229 and U.S. Route 36 – Bridge flushing, Nov. 23 – 25

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Tater Hill Creek, 1.1 miles west of U.S. Route 65. The contractor plans to have all work completed by Nov. 24.

Clinton County

I-35 – Pavement repair northbound from Route 116 to U.S. Route 69, Nov. 23 – 25. There will be intermittent, around-the-clock closures.

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through November 25.

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement from I-35 to Sale Barn Road, Nov. 23 – 25. There will be intermittent, around-the-clock lane closures.

Harrison County

Route V – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Coal Creek through mid-January.

Route EE – Pothole patching from Route F to U.S. Route 136, Nov. 23 – 25

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. There is an 11.5-foot width restriction in place.

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River through mid-December. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – Pothole patching from the Atchison County line to Route 113, Nov. 23

Route D – Pothole patching, Nov. 24 – 25

Sullivan County

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through early 2021.

