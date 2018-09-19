Cameron man injured in I-35 crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron man sustained moderate injuries when a car struck an International truck one mile north of Lathrop Tuesday morning.

Twenty-one year old Gavin Roberts of Cameron drove south on Interstate 35 when traffic reportedly slowed approaching a crash. His vehicle then hit the rear of the southbound truck driven by 58-year-old Kevin Clapper of Nekoosa, Wisconsin.

The car was totaled, and the truck received minor damage. A personal vehicle transported Roberts to the Liberty Hospital.

The Patrol reports Clapper did not sustain any injuries, and both drivers wore a safety device at the time of the accident.