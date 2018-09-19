Authorities report two arrests and extradition of Lexington man

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton women and the extradition of a Lexington man Tuesday.

Twenty-five-year-old Shanail Lynn Kleihauer has been charged with the felonies of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and first degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs—first offense. Her bond is $20,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Kleihauer of possessing methamphetamine and committing the offense of possessing methamphetamine in the presence of a child less than 17 years of age.

Forty-nine-year-old Donna Lorraine Zeigler has been charged with felony first degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Her bond is $10,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Zeigler of unlawfully operating a 1987 Mercury Mountaineer without the consent of owner Jewel Laverne Rentfrow.

Thirty-one-year-old Thomas Kopp is accused of violating his probation on misdemeanor non-support. His bond is $1,000 cash only. Kopp was released from Lafayette County Jail and extradited to Grundy County.

Kleihauer, Zeigler, and Kopp are scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court next Tuesday, September 25th.