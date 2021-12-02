“Winterfest” in Unionville kicks off on Saturday

Unionville’s Winterfest will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021, around the town square.

The festival kicks off at 2 p.m. with a Local Author Reception in the Putnam County Library. The two-hour reception features authors Doris Bland, Carl Schnelle, Melissa Hedrick, Linda Couchman, Enfys McMurry, Julie Brundage, and the Varner family. They will be answering questions about their books and the writing and publishing process.

Several children’s activities will start at 3:30, including kids’ games, polar express train rides, playdoh station, and Story Time. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to visit with children after the lighted Christmas parade.

An art show and silent auction is in progress now and will conclude at 8 p.m. Saturday evening. All auction proceeds will be split between the local food pantry and Operation Santa. Items included in the silent auction are watercolor and oil paintings, pen and ink drawings, a wooden bowl, and a crocheted afghan. The art show and auction are located in the main section of the library.

Children and adults alike can complete a Christmas card which will be sent to active-duty military personnel. Two card stations will be offered from 3:30 to close: the Library foyer and inside the Bixler building.

Talented local musicians will provide live music from 4:30 to 6:15. Theresa Hammett will perform in the museum and Elvis impressionist Shelby Daniel will perform in Medicine Creek Furniture.

Living Windows will be presented in various business windows around the square from 5 to 6 p.m. Votes will be collected for the People’s Choice award as well as for the best decorated holiday planter. There will be 60 decorated planters around the downtown area.

The Parade of Lights will roll from the City Park at 6:30. Anyone can join the very popular parade which will travel south to Highway 136, east to the square, north to the care center, and back to the park. This year, entries are invited to circle back to the square and park for public viewing. Trophies will be awarded for the top three entries.

The PC Café/Senior Center and the Historical Society are each having fundraising meals Saturday evening. Several food trucks will also be on hand, and there will be merchandise vendors in the courthouse and the Bixler 108 building.

Winterfest will conclude with a community Christmas Carol Sing at the United Methodist Church at 7:30, sponsored by the Ministerial Alliance.

Several sponsors have provided funds so that all Winterfest activities are free of charge. Signs noting sponsors have been placed on the north side of the courthouse.

Winterfest is held annually on the first Saturday in December and is organized by Unionville Lions, Unionville Rotary, PC Historical Society, Market on the Square, and Unionville Historic Square, Inc.