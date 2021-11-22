USDA invests more than $350,000 to repair or rehabilitate homes in rural Missouri

U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Missouri Acting State Director D Clark Thomas announced the agency is investing $358,270 to improve equitable access to safe housing for rural Missouri homeowners.

USDA Rural Development has long partnered with various organizations, together making a larger impact in rural Missouri, Thomas said. The Housing Preservation Grant Program is an excellent example of how these partnerships positively benefit rural Missourians by funding needed health and safety home improvements for homeowners, improving the quality of life in rural America.

USDA is making the awards under the Housing Preservation Grant Program. These grants are made to sponsoring organizations to help low- and very-low-income homeowners make health and safety repairs to their homes.

Investments in Missouri include:

North East Community Action Corporation will use a $149,445 grant to repair 14 owner-occupied homes in Lewis, Macon, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Randolph, and Shelby Counties. The repairs will be made in conjunction with the organization’s Weatherization and Home Repair Program.

A $150,000 grant to East Missouri Action Agency will be used to rehabilitate 16 owner-occupied homes in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve and Washington Counties.

Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri, Inc. will use a $58,825 grant to repair five owner-occupied homes in Butler, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, or Stoddard Counties.

The announcement comes as part of a larger, nationwide announcement from USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack where he announced the Department is investing $86 million to improve equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing, and health care for people who live and work in rural areas. The announcement includes 218 investments USDA is making through six programs specifically designed to help people and businesses in rural areas.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety, and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural, Tribal, and high-poverty areas.

