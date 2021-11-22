One suspect arrested, two others elude Chillicothe police officers at business location

Local News November 22, 2021
Chillicothe Missouri Police Department
Chillicothe Police report one person was arrested while two other suspects eluded officers who were investigating a felony theft at a Chillicothe business.

At 10:50 Sunday morning, police were advised of a theft that had just occurred in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers responded but were avoided by two suspects who had allegedly stolen over $1000 in merchandise from the business; however, the suspects abandoned a third member of their group. That person was arrested and has been identified as a suspect in another felony theft at the same business on October 3.

Chillicothe Police said formal charges are sought for felony theft and fraudulent use of a credit/debit device. The arrested subject was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.

