Trenton man facing domestic assault charge

Charges have been filed against a Trenton man following his recent arrest by the Trenton Police Department.

Fifty-six-year-old Randall Dean Matter has been charged with second-degree domestic assault. He is listed as a persistent assault offender. Bond was set at $50,000 cash with Matter to have no contact with the victim, be supervised by North Missouri Court Services, and use electronic monitoring,

Matter is scheduled for an appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Randall Matter is accused of causing physical injury to another person by allegedly choking that person. It was noted by authorities that the female is considered a domestic victim as the two were related by marriage,

Documents filed by the prosecuting attorney indicate Matter has three previous convictions of assault offenses within ten years. He pleaded guilty in city of Trenton municipal court this past September to a charge of domestic assault. Other convictions for assault were both in Polk County, Iowa, one in 2007 and another in 2012.

(Booking photo courtesy Trenton Police Department via Vinelink0