Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Director speaks at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Wright Memorial Hospital Foundation Director Dave Bain was the speaker at a recent meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club.

Bain said the foundation was founded in 2005 and has funded several projects to benefit Wright Memorial Hospital. There are 12 members of the board.

Events are held to raise money for projects such as the walking trail and the purchases of various pieces of equipment. A recent donation from the family of Virgil and Susanne Walden allowed for the construction of a storage building. An online auction netted $10,000. The money is being used for the oncology nurse navigator program as well as other foundation-related initiatives. The Don Woodard family also recently donated a cardio rehab machine.

The current project, according to Dave Bain, involves funding for “healing touch” statues in honor of the nursing staff, whom Bain described as going “above and beyond” in their dedication to medicine and the treatment of health care patients.

Bain also recognized volunteers Gary and Joyce Schuett who takes care of the grounds around the hospital, with an emphasis on the walking trail. He recognized Venna Hicks and members of the Ladies Auxiliary for their volunteer work involving the hospital.