Kimberly Meeker receives Administrative Professional Award at MCCA

Kimberly Meeker, Financial Aid Director, was recently recognized for her service to North Central Missouri College and community colleges.

Kimberly received the Administrative Professional at the statewide MCCA convention held in Branson, Missouri. This selective award is given to outstanding administrative professionals from community colleges in Missouri for their exceptional work in their field.

“Kimberly provides excellent leadership for our Financial Aid department,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “She is very knowledgeable and diligent about staying current on policy and procedure. Alongside Kimberly, our entire Financial Aid team works tirelessly to make sure our students are informed and proficiently assisted.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”-www.mccatoday.org.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.