Trenton City Council reviews problems with trash service; city health insurance premiums to decrease

All votes were unanimous Monday night when the Trenton City Council adopted four ordinances and approved a resolution.

Faced with two dozen additional, documented complaints on trash service, at least two members of the council called for a change in trash hauling companies. The city of Trenton’s contract with Rapid Removal Disposal doesn’t expire until 2023, but two of the councilmen, Robert Romesburg and Danny Brewer, indicated discontent and wondered if the city could get out of the contract early. Attorney for the city, Tara Walker, said there’s likely a 60-day notice required for “just cause” which she feels is met due to the volume of complaints since July when Rapid Removal was requested to have representatives attend a council meeting.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson provided details on a personal situation she and her husband David encountered when hauling a sofa out to Rapid Removal for disposal. City Administrator Ron Urton said Rapid Removal had agreed during the July meeting to provide city hall with a flier describing what it can, and what it can not, pick up at residences. But the flier, which was to be inserted with TMU bills, has not been provided according to Urton.

The trash service is likely to be on the agenda for the next meeting of the city council.

Presiding Commissioner Phil Ray approached the council requesting a review of rent paid by the ambulance service to be housed at the city’s public safety complex with the fire department. Ray said the county pays $1,100 a month in rent to the city, but he believes the city pays nothing to occupy the county law enforcement building. Ray requested city officials review their ledgers to confirm the situation.

Ray suggested one dollar a year be paid for the county ambulance to be at the fire station building and one dollar be paid for the city police to be housed in the law enforcement building that also has the sheriff’s department. Ray called the shared quarters very good and he’s not proposing to change any of that.

City Administrator Ron Urton announced the insurance carrier, MIRMA, has advised the city of a forthcoming decrease in health insurance premiums by three-point nine percent. Urton said the reduction is based in part on loss history. City Clerk Cindy Simpson pointed out the city had absorbed a premium increase of four point two percent last year.

Describing Robinson Outdoor L L C as a fast-growing digital billboard network, Danny Marler addressed the council on erecting a ten-foot by twenty-foot billboard at 1909 East 9th Street in Trenton. The website for Robinson Outdoor, based in Perryville, shows advertising billboards in 23 Missouri cities. He described it as being used for free by law enforcement and the city, community messages to promote festivals, and even a tornado warning message to advise the public to seek shelter. He noted the company offers affordable rates to “mom and pop” shops that wish to advertise. The structure, at its tallest point, would be 35 feet high.

The council Monday night approved the request for a conditional use permit to property owners Wayne and Mary Rorebeck on behalf of Robinson Outdoor. Planning and Zoning had recommended the approval.

Four people will be elected for the Trenton City Council on April 5, 2022. With terms expiring then are Kevin Klinginsmith in First Ward, Marvin Humphreys in Second Ward, Dave Mlika in Third Ward, and Duane Urich in Fourth Ward.

An ordinance was adopted setting the election date and the four available positions.

A 200-foot section of East 12th Street between Mable and Tinsman Avenue will be vacated by the city and given to the adjacent landowners, North Central Missouri College on the north and Grundy County Historical Society on the south. The council also approved a solar access easement agreement as the ownership of the solar farm in north Trenton transfers from MC Power Company to the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission. This was expected by city officials since the five years of solar farm tax credits for the developer are running out this year.

Clerk Simpson indicated the Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission plans to continue with the payment in lieu of taxes to benefit local governmental entities. At the request of attorneys for the city’s financing company, Gilmore and Bell, a resolution was approved for the city to reimburse itself for water plant improvements up to the anticipated borrowed amount of $2,500,000.

The Mayor appointed, with council consent, 5 people to the Domestic Violence Surcharge board. They are Patty Quilty, Don Warren, Fred Zeiger, Jenna Vandel, & Cathie Smith. Four dollars in court cost fees go to the Green Hills Women’s Shelter in Trenton.

Five council members and Mayor Crooks attended the meeting in person while Duane Urick and John Dolan participated via Zoom. Kevin Klinginsmith was absent from the meeting.

