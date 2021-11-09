Two area health departments report on new COVID-19 cases; one health department to hold vaccine clinic for kids

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department reports 17 new COVID-19 cases since October 28th. There are 1,792 total cases, and 14 cases are active.

The Sullivan County Health Department November 8th confirmed three additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 1,276. The number of active cases went down by four from November 5 to six cases. As of November 7, 38.1% of the Sullivan County population had completed COVID-19 vaccination.

The Caldwell County Health Department will hold Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children five to 11 years old. The walk-in clinics will be at the office in Kingston on November 12th and November 19th from 3 to 5 o’clock.

A parent must accompany a child. No appointments will be scheduled.

