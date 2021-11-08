Bethany teenager charged with multiple felonies in string of property crimes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A Bethany teen faces multiple felonies as a result of an investigation into what law enforcement called a string of property crimes in Bethany and Harrison County.

Sixteen-year-old Christa Lynn Freeseman has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of stealing, unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance, and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, and an initial arraignment in Harrison County is scheduled for November 10th.

A probable cause statement from Sheriff Trevor Place accuses Freeseman of making a social media post demonstrating knowledge of the location of a stolen vehicle.

Officers made contact with her in August, and during interaction with law enforcement, Freeseman reportedly demonstrated a knowledge of the presence of firearms and debit cards belonging to other individuals and controlled substances by telling officers where they could find the items. She also allegedly indicated a firearm and debit cards were in her possession without the consent of the owners. Place notes Freeseman possessed the firearm while possessing Phentermine.

She is also accused of possessing keys for the stolen vehicle and reportedly admitted to operating the vehicle unlawfully without the permission of the owner.

