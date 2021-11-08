Bethany teenager charged with multiple felonies in string of property crimes

Local News November 8, 2021November 8, 2021 KTTN News
Charges Filed news graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

A Bethany teen faces multiple felonies as a result of an investigation into what law enforcement called a string of property crimes in Bethany and Harrison County.

Sixteen-year-old Christa Lynn Freeseman has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of stealing, unlawful use of a weapon by possessing a weapon and a felony controlled substance, and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only, and an initial arraignment in Harrison County is scheduled for November 10th.

A probable cause statement from Sheriff Trevor Place accuses Freeseman of making a social media post demonstrating knowledge of the location of a stolen vehicle.

Officers made contact with her in August, and during interaction with law enforcement, Freeseman reportedly demonstrated a knowledge of the presence of firearms and debit cards belonging to other individuals and controlled substances by telling officers where they could find the items. She also allegedly indicated a firearm and debit cards were in her possession without the consent of the owners. Place notes Freeseman possessed the firearm while possessing Phentermine.

She is also accused of possessing keys for the stolen vehicle and reportedly admitted to operating the vehicle unlawfully without the permission of the owner.

Post Views: 41
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.