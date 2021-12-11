Third candidate files for a seat on the Trenton City Council

Local News December 11, 2021December 11, 2021 Jennifer Thies
Trenton, Missouri
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

A third candidate has filed for the Trenton City Council election April 5th. Bob McIntyre of 404 Fisher Drive filed for the Fourth Ward December 10th.

Two incumbents filed December 7th. They were Marvin Humphreys for the Second Ward and David Mlika for the Third Ward.

No one has yet filed for the First Ward council member position. One candidate from each of the four wards will be elected to the Trenton City Council for a two-year term.

The candidate filing period at the Trenton City Hall will go until December 28th.

Post Views: 137
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.