Third candidate files for a seat on the Trenton City Council

A third candidate has filed for the Trenton City Council election April 5th. Bob McIntyre of 404 Fisher Drive filed for the Fourth Ward December 10th.

Two incumbents filed December 7th. They were Marvin Humphreys for the Second Ward and David Mlika for the Third Ward.

No one has yet filed for the First Ward council member position. One candidate from each of the four wards will be elected to the Trenton City Council for a two-year term.

The candidate filing period at the Trenton City Hall will go until December 28th.