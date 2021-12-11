Cameron woman facing charges after entering residence and threatening man with a knife

A Cameron woman faces two felonies in Clinton County after she allegedly entered a Cameron residence and threatened a man inside with a knife on December 6, 2021.

Thirty-six-year-old Abigail Ann Caselman has been charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree domestic assault.

Caselman was initially to be held without bond; however, the court amended bond on December 8 to allow Caselman to be released on her own recognizance with Supervision Services. She is not to possess alcohol or any controlled substance without a valid prescription. She is also not to have contact with the alleged victim.

A counsel status hearing is set for January 19, 2022.

A probable cause statement says Caselman entered the residence while the man was sleeping. After waking, the man reportedly pointed a .22 caliber handgun at the door because no one else was to be in the residence; however, he put down the gun when he saw it was Caselman.

The probable cause statement accuses Caselman of breaking things, grabbing a knife, and swinging the knife at the man. She allegedly chased the man into a bathroom and tried to force her way in. Caselman reportedly put the man’s wallet in her purse and picked up the handgun, which the man told law enforcement made him fear Caselman would shoot him. The man managed to remove the gun from her, and it was thrown on the floor.

The individual and Caselman were reportedly in a previous relationship but had been separated for a few months.

(Booking photo courtesy Clinton County Jail via Vinelink)