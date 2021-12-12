Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper hit by shotgun fire after attempting vehicle stop and short pursuit

A Suspect was arrested and charged after an officer-involved shooting Friday night that injured a Missouri State Trooper in Greene County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation near Republic Road on the south side of Springfield. The driver of the vehicle failed to yield and a brief pursuit ensued. The driver of the vehicle drove off the roadway on East Amory Court in Springfield and the vehicle became disabled. The driver was armed with a shotgun and fired at the trooper. The trooper was struck by the gunfire and sustained serious injuries; however, the trooper was able to return fire, which caused the suspect to flee the scene on foot.

Emergency services arrived on the scene and transported the trooper to a local hospital. As of Saturday evening, the trooper is in stable condition. At this time, the name of the trooper involved in the incident has not been released by authorities.

A perimeter was established around the area by law enforcement officials. During the course of the investigation, Justin M. Jackman, 37, of Bolivar, Missouri, was identified as a person of interest. At approximately 7:25 a.m., Jackman was located inside the perimeter of the search area by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper and taken into custody without incident. Jackman was transported to the Greene County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

On December 11, 2021, the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Jackman with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, felony possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. Jackman is being held without bond.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is investigating the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Springfield Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Greene County Park Rangers, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Cox Ambulance Service, and Springfield Fire Department.