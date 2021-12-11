Four health departments report on new cases of COVID-19; Grundy County Health Department reports two COVID-related deaths

The Grundy County Health Department reports two additional COVID-19-related deaths. That brings the total to 56. Fifty-seven cases have been added since December 1st, making that total 1,904. There are 44 active cases.

The Putnam County Health Department reports it has been made aware of 17 new COVID-19 cases since December 2nd. Two of those cases involved individuals who had received their primary series of vaccination. The other 15 individuals were unvaccinated. There are no new COVID-19-related hospitalizations. The health department has investigated 376 cases since the beginning of this year. There have been nine COVID-19-related deaths this year for Putnam County.

The health department reports that, going forward, as it receives notification of positive results, staff will continue to contact individuals to gather information, educate, and recommend self-isolation. Staff will also continue to reach out to individuals who have been disclosed as close contacts to recommend self-quarantine and share preventative measures consistent with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Putnam County Health Department will accept inquiries from individuals who feel they may have been exposed to a positive individual and need further information on how to protect themselves and others. Questions and concerns can be directed to the health department at 660-974-2429.

Four COVID-19 cases have been added in Mercer County since December 8th. Three of the cases were confirmed, and one was probable. The health department reports 260 confirmed cases and 294 probable. That is a total of 454 cases. The number of active cases decreased by one in Mercer County to 22.

Six COVID-19 cases have been confirmed for Sullivan County since a previous report was issued December 8th. The Sullivan County Health Department reports 19 cases are active out of a total of 1,321.