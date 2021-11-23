Thanksgiving begins a period of higher fire risk as friends and relatives gather to celebrate the holidays

More Missourians are expected to travel and gather together this year for larger Thanksgiving and holiday celebrations after a quieter holiday season in 2020 because of COVID-19. State Fire Marshal Tim Bean is advising folks to reduce the risk of fires as we enter the five-week period of elevated fire hazards.

“Thanksgiving begins a five-week period of elevated fire hazards, with the three tops days of the year for cooking fires all occurring between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day,” State Fire Marshal Tim Bean said. Candles and holiday decorations are also fired hazards, and the top three days of the year for candle fires are all between Christmas and New Year’s Day. We’re reminding people to take basic precautions that will protect their loved ones and save lives.”

Fire Marshal Bean shared these holiday fire facts from the National Fire Protection Association:

Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by Christmas and Christmas Eve.

From 2015-19, U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 7,400 fires started by candles. These fires caused an annual average of 90 civilian deaths. The peak days for candle fires are Christmas, New Year’s Day, and New Year’s Eve.

From 2015 to 2019, U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated average of 790 home fires per year that began with decorations, excluding Christmas trees, and an annual average of 160 fires started by Christmas trees.

About 44 percent of decoration fires started because the item was too close to a heat source like a candle or equipment.

Remember these holiday fire safety tips when cooking:

An adult should remain in the kitchen when cooking on the stovetop and remain at home when cooking a turkey so you can check it frequently.

Keep children away from the stove; arrange pans on the stovetop so handles face inward.

Be prepared to deal with potential cooking fires. Remember: never put water on a grease fire.

If using a turkey fryer, remember: use it outdoors on a flat, level surface that is a safe distance from the house, garage, decks, and trees. Don’t operate a fryer in snow or rain. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions to avoid overfilling. Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dry. Turn off the burner before lowering the turkey into the oil. Once submerged, restart the burner. Never leave the fryer unattended. Keep children and pets away from the fryer.

Remember these fire safety tips concerning Christmas trees, candles, and decorations:

Don’t overload outlets, power strips, or extension cords, and never allow cords to dangle off kitchen counters or any other surface.

Avoid using real candles as part of decorations and remember to always exercise basic safety when using candles throughout the home. Never leave children alone in a room with a lit candle.

Never leave a lighted Christmas tree or other decorative lighting unattended. Turn lights off when leaving the home or going to bed. Inspect lights for exposed or frayed wires, loose connections, and broken sockets. Never overload extension cords or outlets and don’t place an electrical cord under a rug.

Understand that natural-cut Christmas trees always involve some fire risks. To minimize the risk, choose a fresh tree and keep it watered at all times. Do not put the tree within three feet of a fireplace, space heater, radiator, or heat vent.

Decorate with children in mind. Trim protruding branches at or below a child’s eye level and keep lights out of reach. Do not put ornaments that have small parts or metal hooks, or look like food or candy, on the lower branches where small children can reach them.

Do not burn Christmas tree branches, treated wood, or wrapping paper in a home fireplace.

Fire Marshal Bean reminds everyone to check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors along with fire extinguishers in advance of the holidays and entertaining to make sure they are working properly. Installing smoke alarms reduces the chance of dying in a fire by more than one-half. Also, review home fire escape plans with all family members and particularly with overnight guests who will be staying in a home they are not familiar with. Everyone, including guests, should know two ways out of each room in the residence.