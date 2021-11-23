Audio: 13th annual Festival of Trees event kicks off Saturday evening in Trenton

Local News November 23, 2021November 23, 2021 KTTN News
Festival of Trees
Events include a parade, music, crafts, and an auction for the 13th annual Festival of Trees this Saturday night, November 27th in Trenton. The first event is a Christmas parade.

Brenda Thorne was a guest on KTTN’S Open Line and told John Anthony about entering the parade.

 

 

The parade will feature the selection of a king and queen as determined in a drawing. The King is Dean Russell. The Queen is Elizabeth Eller. They will be riding in the parade in an antique truck driven by Joyce Trask. Santa will arrive via a Trenton fire department truck. Trenton high schools band also is to be in the parade.

The schedule of music performers from 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday has been announced by DeAnna McCarter and there are other activities during that hour will include holiday crafts.

 

 

The public can view the decorated trees and other donated items between 6 and 7.  Ed Arnold conducts the auction starting at 7. Concessions will be available including hot dogs, nachos and cheese, chips, homemade candy, and cookies plus drinks. Proceeds from the Festival of Trees benefit the Gifted Group and Trenton Heroes.

