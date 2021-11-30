A sixty-two-year-old Spickard resident, Brad Collins, died on Saturday due to a motorcycle accident.

The body is to be cremated with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Brad was born on January 25, 1959, in Trenton to Dixie Lee Taul Collins-Grimes. Brad served in the United States Army, spending a portion of his military service in Germany. He also received his G.E.D. while serving in the military. Brad worked at Trenton Foods for 22 years until retiring.

On December 19, 1998, he was married to Tonya Kohlstaedt. She survives of the home. Brad loved his dogs (fur babies as he called them) and his motorcycle.

Brad is survived by his mother, Dixie Lee Grimes of Trenton, his children, Glenda Graves and her husband, Rob of Chula, Tanner Collins and his wife, Amy of Kearney, and Tylee Lopez and her husband, Brad of Madrid, IA, brothers and sisters, Darlene Hutchinson and her husband, Charles of Trenton, Parthelia Bonnett and her husband, Marty of Blue Springs, Lisa Grimes of Cameron, Sue Grimes of Las Vegas, Nevada, Bill Grimes and his wife, Tabytha of Trenton and Brian Grimes and his wife, Laura of Braymer, nine grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

Brad was preceded in death by his father, Bill Grimes; and sisters Minnie Grimes, Paula Grimes, Billie Jean Grimes, and a niece, Shayna Hanes.

Memorial donations are suggested for funeral expenses and may be left with or mailed to Slater-Neal Funeral Home.

(Photo via Brad Collins social media account)