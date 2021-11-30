Jeanie Griffin receives Missouri Community College Association Senior Service Award

Jeanie Griffin, WDB Fiscal Manager of Trenton, Missouri, was recently recognized by the Missouri Community College Association (MCCA) for her service to North Central Missouri College and community colleges. Jeanie received the 2021 Senior Service award at the statewide MCCA convention held in Branson, MO. This award is given annually to outstanding community college employees that have worked for their institution for 20 or more years.

“Jeanie is a strong and knowledgeable member of our workforce team,” said Dr. Lenny Klaver, NCMC President. “She has a vast understanding and history of workforce development and is an integral part of the successful operation. The MCCA Senior Service honor is well deserved.”

MCCA is Missouri’s largest advocacy group for community colleges. “MCCA is where the state’s 12 community colleges come together to share ideas and advance common goals.”-www.mccatoday.org.

Each year, MCCA honors individuals and businesses who support community colleges in Missouri and provides recognition to those who are selected based on their support, generosity, commitment, and partnerships with community colleges in the state.