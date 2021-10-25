North Central Missouri College Trustees to meet Tuesday

Local News October 25, 2021
North Central Missouri College Website V1 (NCMC)
Trustees of North Central Missouri College meet Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021, at 5:30 at the Frey Administrative Center.

Following a series of reports, trustees will consider Head Start salary adjustments, bids and purchases, declaration of surplus property, the first reading of a board policy, and scheduling of a special meeting or changes.

Personnel matters include a Head Start resignation, other resignations, and employments as well as job descriptions.

Following the open session, the NCMC Trustees are to meet in a closed session.

