North Central Missouri College Trustees to meet Tuesday

Trustees of North Central Missouri College meet Tuesday evening, October 26, 2021, at 5:30 at the Frey Administrative Center.

Following a series of reports, trustees will consider Head Start salary adjustments, bids and purchases, declaration of surplus property, the first reading of a board policy, and scheduling of a special meeting or changes.

Personnel matters include a Head Start resignation, other resignations, and employments as well as job descriptions.

Following the open session, the NCMC Trustees are to meet in a closed session.