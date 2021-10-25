Two nurses from Wright Memorial Hospital receive DAISY Awards

Two nurses from Wright Memorial Hospital were recognized recently with the DAISY for extraordinary nurses award.

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary clinical skill and compassionate care nurses provide every day. The award was established in 1999 by the family of J. Patrick Barnes, who died from complications of the auto-immune disease Idiopathic Thrombocytopenia Purpura (ITP) at age 33. Today the DAISY Foundation recognizes extraordinary nurses everywhere who make an enormous difference in the lives of so many people by the work they do every day.

The winners of the DAISY award were Ashley Stiles, WMH Outpatient Services, and Shawnette Greer, WMH Surgical Services.

The honorees will enjoy a reception in their department with cinnamon rolls, a favorite of Patrick’s during his illness. The Barnes Family asks that whenever and wherever nurses smell that cinnamon aroma, they stop for a moment and think about how special they are.

Nominations for future winners can be submitted at this link.