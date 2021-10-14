North Central Missouri College awarded Talent Search grant

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

North Central Missouri College has been chosen for a Federal TRIO Talent Search grant among 865 total applications submitted to the U.S. Department of Education. The grant provides funding of $277,375 annually. NCMC is partnering with the St. Joseph School District by directing grant activities toward Benton, Central, and Lafayette High School, and Robidoux, Spring Garden, and Truman Middle School.

Talent Search offers free academic services to students in grades 6-12 to help first-generation and low-income students in an effort to graduate from high school while continuing to enter post-secondary education by obtaining a certificate, associate’s, or bachelor’s degree. First-generation students, as defined by the U.S. Department of Education, are from families in which neither parent holds a bachelor’s degree.

“We are thrilled to have been selected as one of only 84 new programs funded across the entire country for this competitive grant,” said Janet Pultz, Trio Director. “Our team worked hard to obtain this grant in order to provide our youth one more tool for success. With only 11% of high schools in the United States having a Talent Search grant, this is an incredible opportunity. The Talent Search project reflects a tremendous commitment to the youth in the St. Joseph School District. We are excited about bringing this funding to St. Joseph to help prepare young people for 21st-century careers and post-secondary education.”

The five-year Talent Search grant begins October 2021 and is 100% funded through the Department of Education. The grant serves 500 students meeting eligibility requirements as first-generation and low-income students.

NCMC Dean of Instruction Mitch Holder said, “We have a positive working relationship with the St. Joseph School District. Shannon Nolte, Director of Secondary Education, has been great to work with as we’ve pursued this grant opportunity. This grant is a clear opportunity to make a difference for students by supporting them with necessary academic services throughout middle and high school, but also by helping students develop a vision for what might be possible through post-secondary education.”

Students participating in the NCMC Talent Search program will receive services and workshops on career exploration, academic advising, study and test-taking skills, tutoring, especially in math and science, enrichment in STEM programs, college visits, assistance with college applications, and education about assistance and applying for financial aid, plus much more secondary and post-secondary success preparation.

Talent Search will be the third TRIO program offered at North Central Missouri College and the first time NCMC has obtained a Talent Search grant. NCMC also serves students with the TRIO grants of Student Support Services (SSS) and Upward Bound (UB). To learn more about the NCMC Talent Search grant, or TRIO programs, visit the North Central Missouri College website or contact the TRIO Department at 660-359-3948.

Related