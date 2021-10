Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe mayor is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Railroad, Historic Preservation, and Housing Authority boards as well as the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities Board of Public Works.

Interested residents can pick up a board volunteer form at the city clerk’s office at the Chillicothe City Hall. Forms and more information are also available on the Chillicothe city website.

Forms should be submitted by November 1st.

Related