Laredo R-7 ABC will present a free Christmas Movie Night.

The public is invited to watch Prancer in the Laredo School gym on December 2nd at 6:30 in the evening.

Pictures will be taken with Santa in the school cafeteria from 6 o’clock to 6:30 before the movie. There will be free popcorn and hot chocolate.

Christmas pajamas are encouraged for movie night on December 2nd.