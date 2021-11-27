Two in Saturday arrest report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Bethany man in Daviess County on Friday evening, November 26, on multiple drug-related allegations.

Twenty-one-year-old Tyler White was accused of the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated with drugs with a person less than 17 years of age in the vehicle, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also accused of not having insurance.

White was taken to the Daviess DeKalb-Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Twenty-two-year-old Justin Hall of Memphis, Missouri was arrested in Scotland County in the early morning hours on Saturday. Hall was transported to the Scotland County Jail on DWI allegations. Hall was later released from the facility in Memphis.