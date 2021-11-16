Missouri state library partners with Gale to offer high school completion program for adults

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that the Missouri State Library will partner with Gale, part of the Cengage Group, to offer adult residents in Missouri the opportunity to earn a high school diploma through participating libraries in the state.

The state library has subscribed to “Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School,” an online accredited diploma completion program. The program is designed to help adults who have aged out of the traditional educational system to obtain their high school diplomas. The Missouri State Library is the first state agency in the nation to pilot the program to communities.

“This program gives individuals the opportunity to advance their education to better archive career goals by setting the stage for future workforce advancement and economic growth,” said State Librarian Robin Westphal.

The program is currently available to all public libraries in the state. Each library can determine their participation. Current libraries offering the program include:

Brentwood Public Library

Daniel Boone Regional Library

Kansas City Public Library

Mid-Continent Public Library

Rolling Hills Consolidated Library

St. Charles City-County Library

St. Joseph Public Library

St. Louis County Library

St. Louis Public Library

“A Library is a place where communities can gather and find a world of resources and opportunity,” said Secretary Ashcroft. “We’re excited to be the first state library system in the country to offer Excel Adult High School.”

Patrons aged 18 years and older can apply for the program. Once accepted and enrolled, students have 24 months to finish the program and can complete it sooner by transferring previously earned high school, GED, HiSET, or TASC credits. Upon completion, students earn an accredited high school diploma.

There is no cost to students, enrollment is limited and requires a library card. Learn more by visiting the Gale website.