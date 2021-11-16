Missouri man pleads guilty to illegal firearms

A Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing three firearms that he sold to an undercover law enforcement officer.

Robert E. Shepherd, 50, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms.

By pleading guilty, Shepherd admitted that he sold a Glock 9mm pistol to an undercover federal agent for $500 on Aug. 31, 2020. Shepherd also admitted that he sold a Ruger .40-caliber pistol to an undercover federal agent for $700 on Sept. 1, 2020, and a Taurus 9mm pistol to a federal agent for $460 on Sept. 10, 2020. Each of the three transactions occurred at Shepherd’s residence.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearms or ammunition. Shepherd has two prior felony convictions for tampering with a motor vehicle, and prior felony convictions for being a felon in possession of a firearm and statutory sodomy.

Under federal statutes, Shepherd is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Q. McCarther. It was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.