Missouri man pleads guilty to illegal firearm following shooting

A Missouri man pleaded guilty in federal court to illegally possessing a firearm following a shooting on the street of a residential neighborhood.

Terrquan J. Beasley, 22, Kansas City, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officers were dispatched to Research Medical Center, 2316 Meyer Blvd., Kansas City, Mo., on May 12, 2020. An individual suffering from a gunshot wound had been transported to the hospital by Beasley and another person. When officers arrived at the hospital, Beasley was standing beside the white GMC Yukon, which was parked near the ambulance bay of the hospital.

Officers saw apparent bullet holes in the car and blood on the vehicle, as well as on Beasley. The rear windshield was also missing from apparent bullet damage. Beasley was a passenger in the vehicle when the shooting occurred in the area of 81st Street and Park Avenue. Before officers frisked him for weapons, Beasley told them he had a firearm in his armpit.

Beasley was in possession of a loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Beasley has a prior felony conviction for robbery, for which he was on probation at the time of this federal offense.

Under federal statutes, Beasley is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be held on March 15, 2022.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean T. Foley. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.