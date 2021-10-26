The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development has launched a mobile app to better connect job seekers with hiring employers. The new MoJobs Connect mobile app will help provide Job Center services to customers right from their cell phones.

The new, free application will give job seekers in Missouri the ability to search and apply for jobs directly from their phones and personal electronic devices.

Each time the app is opened, it instantly provides a list of recent job openings that match the user’s resume.

Using the app, job seekers can create or upload resumes, find their nearest Missouri Job Center (including address, phone number, and email contact) based on the zip code associated with their account, save their favorite jobs, and see their most recent job searches and views.

“Missourians can now access MoJobs services and conduct job searches from the palms of their hands,” said Dr. Mardy Leathers, Missouri Director of Workforce Development. “This new app will broaden the reach of our services and help more job seekers than ever before.”

The app also links to the Jobs.mo.gov Twitter feed, so the job seeker can see tips and resources being disseminated by the Office of Workforce Development.

The free MoJobs app is available in both the Google Play and Apple Stores for both Android and iOS platforms free of charge.

Learn more about career and training opportunities on the Missouri jobs website.