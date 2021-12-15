Milan man facing multiple sex-related charges

A Milan man faces multiple sex-related felony charges.

Twenty-one year old Brody Allen Smith has been charged with statutory sodomy involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 14, first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape involving a person less than 14, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 12, and second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12.

The charges stem from November 2015 to July 2017. A probable cause statement was filed, and a warrant was issued in Sullivan County last week.

Bond for Smith was set at $50,000 cash only.

(Booking photo courtesy Adair County Jail via Vinelink)