Missouri man who crashed stolen car into house, sentenced to six years in prison for Illegally possessing a firearm

A Missouri, man who crashed a stolen car into a house after smoking methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a firearm.

William T. Bryand, 29, Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs to six years in federal prison without parole.

On July 15, 2021, Bryand pleaded guilty to being a felon and an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

On Feb. 7, 2020, Bryand crashed a stolen car into a house on McGee Street in Kansas City, Mo., ramming into the garage door. The owner of the house did not know Bryand, who told police officers that he had been smoking methamphetamine. When officers searched the vehicle Bryand was driving, a 2009 BMW, they found a loaded Taurus 9mm semi-automatic handgun stuffed between the driver’s seat and the center console. Officers also found drug paraphernalia with methamphetamine residue in the vehicle.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who illegally uses controlled substances or has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Bryand has five prior felony convictions for burglary, two prior felony convictions for robbery, two prior felony convictions for armed criminal actions, and prior felony convictions for receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick D. Daly. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department.