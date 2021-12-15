The Seventh Annual Community Christmas Dinner will be served at the Calvary Baptist Church on Christmas Day. Traditional Christmas food will be served dine-in from 11 to 1 o’clock.

The meal is free, but Spokesperson Sharon Brooks says donations will be accepted to go toward the Community Christmas Dinner 501(c)(3) organization. She notes the money will make sure the event can continue.

Food is normally donated for the dinner, and volunteers plan to prepare about 600 meals.

Take out and delivery will also be available upon request. Delivery will be inside the Chillicothe city limits. The deadline for delivery is 10 o’clock in the morning on Christmas Day. Residents do not have to make reservations for take-out.

Sign up for delivery, or obtain more information by calling Sharon Brooks at 660-707-1040.