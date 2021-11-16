Marceline man facing four sex-related felony charges involving girl younger than 14

Local News November 16, 2021November 16, 2021 KTTN News
A Marceline man faces four sex-related felony charges after four alleged separate incidents in May and June 2018 involving a girl younger than 14 years of age.

Forty-three-year-old James Thurston has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy involving deviate sexual intercourse.

In 2019, Thurston’s stepdaughter disclosed to school officials of being a victim of Thurston’s abuse.  A probable cause statement says the alleged incidents happened in the girl’s bedroom in Marceline. 

