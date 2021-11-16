Vehicle involved in crash at Farmers State Bank in Trenton leaves the scene

Local News November 16, 2021November 16, 2021 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
The Trenton Police Department has provided information on a crash at Farmers State Bank in which a vehicle struck a concrete barrier and allegedly left the scene.

It is believed the crash happened sometime between the evening of November 5 and the morning of November 6.

Lieutenant Larry Smith reports the vehicle traveled north on Normal Street before striking the barrier at the edge of the parking lot of the bank. The impact caused the concrete post to dislodge from the ground and hit a Farmers State Bank sign, which damaged the sign.

Smith says he spoke to Bank Manager Robert Maloney who stated there were no surveillance cameras in the area that would have recorded the incident.

