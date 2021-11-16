Pattonsburg man charged with three felonies after giving daughter THC Tincture that contained opiates

Local News November 16, 2021November 16, 2021 KTTN News
A Pattonsburg man has been charged with three felonies after he allegedly gave his 17-year-old daughter a controlled substance, and another minor was hospitalized in October.

Forty-year-old Joseph Sperry faces delivery of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance in violation of registration requirements, and possession of a controlled substance.

Bond was initially denied and was reset on November 15 at $10,000, 10% cash. Conditions included bond supervision by Supervision Services, GPS monitoring, a drug patch, and having no contact with his daughter or any minor child. A percentage bond was posted.

The case was continued to December 7th for a plea or trial setting.

A probable cause statement accuses Sperry of giving a bottle of THC tincture, believed to contain opiates, to his daughter. She reportedly gave the tincture to a fellow student at school, a 14-year-old girl. The 14-year-old became sick and was taken to the hospital.  The 14-year old tested positive for having opiates and cannabinoids in her blood. A doctor told her the dose she had taken was almost fatal for her, could be fatal to a younger child, and could have been fatal for her if she had taken anymore.

Sperry allegedly has possessed and given a controlled substance to his daughter on multiple occasions and has possessed a controlled substance in his home with the 17-year-old and her younger sister.

Sperry has a medicinal marijuana card, but he used the controlled substance prior to his medical marijuana license.

