Grundy County Health Department to hold Pfizer vaccine clinic for children

Local News November 8, 2021November 8, 2021 KTTN News
The Grundy County Health Department will hold a Pfizer vaccine clinic for children aged 5-11 on Tuesday, November 30, 2-4 pm. The vaccine is a 2-dose series; the second dose is given 21 days after the initial dose. A second dose clinic is planned for December. The Pfizer vaccine for children aged 5-11 is a smaller dosage than what is recommended for adults and older children.

Children aged 12-16 may receive Pfizer vaccine at the clinic scheduled for Thursday, November 18 from 2-5 pm.

Adult vaccinations, including booster doses, are available each week. Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson are all offered at GCHD. For a limited time, Grundy County residents who receive a primary dose are eligible to receive a $50 gift card. Gift cards were purchased using Federal funding.

Call (660) 359-4196 to make an appointment.

