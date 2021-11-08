North Central Missouri College National Roll Call event set for Thursday

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

In honor of Veterans Day, North Central Missouri College will participate in the National Roll Call Event which is taking place at college campuses across the nation. The National Roll Call will be held at noon on Thursday, November 11 in front of Geyer Hall on the NCMC main campus in Trenton, MO. Members of the public are invited to attend.

The program will include NCMC student leaders, faculty, staff, and board of trustee members. Area Veterans and Fallen Heroes will be honored in a roll call of names read during the ceremony. North Central Missouri College will also participate in the National Moment of Silence at 1 p.m. (11 a.m. Pacific time)

Drone filming of the event will occur, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved into the gym at Ketcham Community Center. Main Street in front of Geyer Hall, 13th to Crowder street, will be closed for the ceremony from 11:30 am to 1:15 pm to accommodate the crowd and local service vehicles.

NCMC has been recognized as a Military-Friendly School by Victory Media for several years. Victory Media honors colleges, universities, and trade schools across the nation doing the most to embrace military service members, veterans, and their spouses to help ensure their success in higher education.

