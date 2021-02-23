Governor reminds Missouri residents to check Missouri Vaccine Navigator for COVID vaccination events

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Parson provided an update on site locations for the state’s COVID-19 mass vaccination events in partnership with the Missouri National Guard, Department of Health and Senior Services, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and local health care partners.

“DHSS, the Missouri National Guard, SEMA, and local partners remain dedicated to our shared goal of getting vaccines into the arms of every Missourian who wants one as quickly as possible,” Governor Parson said. “We thank Missourians for their continued interest in being vaccinated and our state and local teams for their hard work and adaptability in conducting these events.”

Extreme winter weather has caused continued delays in vaccine shipments from the federal government, but the state continues working with local partners to schedule mass vaccination events as supplies from the federal government are available.

Mass vaccination site locations for both initial and booster doses can be found at Missouri Stops COVID. To navigate to the events page, click on the “residents” tab at the top of the homepage, and then select “events” in the dropdown menu.

The website will be updated as event details are confirmed. Missourians should check the site regularly for event information and registration details. Missourians already registered for an event are also encouraged to check the website regularly for any cancellations or other changes.

Missourians who would like to register for a vaccine are encouraged to use Missouri’s Vaccine Navigator or to reach out to health centers in their area. A list of vaccinators, as well as the latest vaccine updates, can be found on the Missouri Stops COVID website.

