A Christmas Parade will be held in Gilman City on December 18, 2021.

Lighted all-terrain vehicles and floats are welcome in the parade. Entries will meet at the school at 3 pm and the parade will begin at 4 pm. The parade route will start at the school continuing to Fisher Avenue, up to Main Street, and to Uptown City Park.

Hot dogs and treats will be available at the park. Santa will also be at the park.

The activities in Gilman City on December 18th are free of charge.