Drug raid by Brookfield authorities results in three arrests after months long investigation

A multi-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a 60-year-old man, 57-year-old man, and 37-year-old woman, all of Brookfield on Wednesday, December 1st.

The Brookfield Police Department reports a search warrant was executed at a Brookfield residence where approximately 30 fentanyl capsules, five grams of methamphetamine, 43 xtampza pills(extended-release oxycodone), 10 tramadol/hydrochloride pills, multiple firearms, and ammunition were located.

Online court information indicates 60-year old David Noel and 57-year-old Anthony Collins have each been charged with felony first-degree trafficking drugs or attempt over statutory amounts. Their bonds were set at $250,000 cash only, and arraignments were scheduled for the afternoon of December 2nd. They both pleaded not guilty. The court denied requests for bond change. Bond hearings are scheduled for December 9th.

The Brookfield Police note the narcotics investigation also involved the North Missouri Drug Task Force, Linn County Sheriff’s Department, and Missouri State Highway Patrol.