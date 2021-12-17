Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approves new COVID-19 protocols

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved new COVID-19 protocols December 16th.

The protocols include continuing to notify close contacts when a positive case occurs in a classroom. Any individual who has possible COVID-19 symptoms should stay at home until they have proof of a negative COVID-19 test, an alternate diagnosis from a physician, or completed a 10-day isolation period.

Mark Higgins of Conrad and Higgins, LLC presented the final 2020-2021 audit report. Board Secretary Vicki Corwin reports the audit was good. The board approved the audit after a closed session.

Agriculture instructors Amy Holder and Brant Burns presented a FFA vocational report. There were also reports from the superintendent, principals, and activities director.

Other action taken after a closed session included the acceptance of Superintendent Doctor Bryan Copple’s resignation and the acceptance of the resignation for retirement of high school instructor Barron Gann. Both resignations will become effective June 30th, 2022.

Samantha Boyd was hired as a speech language pathologist, and Cole Lockhart was hired as an assistant baseball coach.

The board approved submitting Olivia Woody’s application for the Missouri School Boards Association Future Builders Belcher Scholarship to the MSBA committee.