18-wheel big rig destroyed by fire in Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports a semi-truck is a total loss after a fire the morning of December 17th.

Firefighters found the semi-tractor fully involved in the alley behind the residence at 1310 Monroe Street. About 1,000 gallons of water and foam were used on the fire. The cab and engine hood melted into the truck.

The occupant of the truck was listed as Alan Hassen of Mexico, Missouri.

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports there was no fire or smoke damage to nearby structures.

Firefighters were at the scene for about one hour.