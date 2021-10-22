Daviess County reports two COVID-19 related deaths

Two COVID-19-related deaths have been added in Daviess County since October 14th, which the health department reports brings the total to 19. Twelve cases have also been added, making that total 998.

Twelve cases are active. Of the active cases, six involve residents at least 60 years old, four involve those 40 to 59, one involves someone 20 to 39, and one involves a resident 19 or younger.

There is one current COVID-19-related hospitalization for Daviess County and 30.4% of the county population have completed COVID-19 vaccination.